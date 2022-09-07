BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 4.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKU. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BankUnited to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

BankUnited Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.