B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGS. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BGS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

