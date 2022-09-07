Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185,021 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 101.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Jonathan Lee Pollack purchased 13,500 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $353,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,107.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,540 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $139,060.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Lee Pollack bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $353,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,107.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,269 shares of company stock worth $249,783 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading

