Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,508 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Blue Apron were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 20.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Blue Apron Price Performance

Shares of APRN stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -3.08. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 211.07% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blue Apron

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $59,192.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 22,761 shares of company stock worth $135,883 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.