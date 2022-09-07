Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,777,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,992,000 after buying an additional 67,563 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,167,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,648,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,410,000 after buying an additional 63,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 514,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS USHY opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.95.

