Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 139.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,398 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Tilray by 320.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Tilray by 57.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Tilray by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Tilray from $5.75 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

Shares of TLRY opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

