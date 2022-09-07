Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 262.86%.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,189,055.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,189,055.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Colliers Securities cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

