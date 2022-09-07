Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,435 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,130,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 32,925 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,078,000 after acquiring an additional 310,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348 over the last three months. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.35.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.