Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNTF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNTF – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $187.03 and last traded at $187.03. 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.01.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.12.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

