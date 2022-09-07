Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,999,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4,959.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,780,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 76,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,857,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,290,000 after buying an additional 55,963 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,303,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $297.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.04 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

