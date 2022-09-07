Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Holdings Trimmed by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 277,007 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 20.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $106.33 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.74 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day moving average of $134.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Celanese to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.80.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

