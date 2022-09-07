CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Trading Down 4.3%

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 63,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 99,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

CEMATRIX Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$30.14 million and a PE ratio of -6.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.86.

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEMATRIX Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMATRIX Company Profile

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation materials for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

Featured Stories

