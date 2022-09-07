Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,926,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,142,000 after buying an additional 774,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,702,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,819,000 after buying an additional 611,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,402,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after buying an additional 810,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amcor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,223,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,880,000 after buying an additional 378,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 22.0% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 16,278,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,434,000 after buying an additional 2,930,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $2,518,958.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $2,518,958.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,270,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,562. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amcor Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

