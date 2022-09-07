Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 1,016 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

ISCG opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.84.

