Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 2,389 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 443,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

