Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 6,725 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 194.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after acquiring an additional 94,622 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $78.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

