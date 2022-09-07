Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,541,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,415 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

J stock opened at $119.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.