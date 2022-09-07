Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 168.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,247,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,229 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hologic by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,039,000 after purchasing an additional 781,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 994.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 674,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 612,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

HOLX stock opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

