Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 545,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 70,771 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

