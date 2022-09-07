Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $634,000 Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 376,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after purchasing an additional 172,005 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Bank OZK by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 438,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 120,575 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $5,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,116,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Bank OZK by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 144,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 76,918 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Trading Down 2.9 %

Bank OZK stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.44. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $51.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 29.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OZK. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.