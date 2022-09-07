Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $642,000 Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,049 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 14,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPNG shares. CLSA lowered shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.99.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

Coupang Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

CPNG opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

