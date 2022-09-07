Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $656,000 Stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 124.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SMOG opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.04. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76.

