Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $659,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 114.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 166,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,814,000 after purchasing an additional 102,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 15,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.2 %

DGX opened at $125.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $124.28 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.03.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.