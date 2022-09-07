Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $718,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,301,000 after buying an additional 177,383 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 163,396 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,950,000 after purchasing an additional 139,566 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,667,000 after purchasing an additional 64,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 374.0% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 52,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.64. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $123.10.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

