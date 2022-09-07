Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $724,000 Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 668,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,924,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.59 and a 200-day moving average of $103.18. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $209.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.38.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

