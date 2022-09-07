Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $72.28.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

