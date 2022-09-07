Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $302,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

KCE opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.73. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $110.70.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

