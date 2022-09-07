Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $729,000 Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,474 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Down 1.4 %

Lumentum stock opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.94. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.97 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Lumentum to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.