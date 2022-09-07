Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 831 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 474.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $117,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $32.39.

