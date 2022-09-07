Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:LYV opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.27. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of -177.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.