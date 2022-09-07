Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,309 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 77.6% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 173.7% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 217,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 138,053 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter valued at about $948,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New Price Performance

Shares of BAPR stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $34.17.

