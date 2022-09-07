Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 2,984 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Insider Activity at Plains All American Pipeline

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

