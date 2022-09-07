Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 346 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 572.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,820,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,906 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in United Bankshares by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 590,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,440,000 after purchasing an additional 296,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,334,000 after purchasing an additional 229,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,921,000 after purchasing an additional 145,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $2,722,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.99.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBSI. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

