Cetera Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,795 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,287,000 after purchasing an additional 160,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after purchasing an additional 193,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 36,160 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 20.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 133,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $4,792,523.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,000,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 133,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $4,792,523.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,000,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,786,592 shares of company stock valued at $180,572,246. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

