Cetera Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 638,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 22,829 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

