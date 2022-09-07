Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,103,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWX opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.56 and a 1-year high of $71.88.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.