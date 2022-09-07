Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $524,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 480.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 98,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 81,873 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DGX. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $125.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $124.28 and a one year high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

