Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 502 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in SEA by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 4.6% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEA by 8.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Trading Down 2.5 %

SE opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.65. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

SEA Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.