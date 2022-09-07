Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 22.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

SSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

NYSE SSL opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. Sasol Limited has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.8716 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

