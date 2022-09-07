Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 536 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $907,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 35,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

CAH stock opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

