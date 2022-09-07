Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 537 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $141.18 and a 12 month high of $223.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

