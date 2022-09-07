Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 803 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $19,002,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $697,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $697,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,354 in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ZM opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average is $108.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.79 and a 12-month high of $306.26.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.58.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

