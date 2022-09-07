Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 53.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 77.6% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth $465,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New Price Performance

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $34.17.

