Citigroup Inc. Acquires 123,899 Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 346,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Atotech were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atotech by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 140,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 48,609 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Atotech by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 619,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after buying an additional 229,340 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atotech by 44.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 37,626 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at about $9,526,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

NYSE ATC opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.63. Atotech Limited has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

