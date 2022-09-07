Citigroup Inc. Acquires 17,935 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,935 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 458.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,672,000 after acquiring an additional 493,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,715,000 after buying an additional 455,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,042,000 after buying an additional 111,859 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth $3,632,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,221,000 after acquiring an additional 68,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NJR opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

