Citigroup Inc. Acquires 41,684 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,684 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $1,561,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBWI opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

