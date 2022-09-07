Citigroup Inc. Acquires 4,832 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PNW opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.99.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.92.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

