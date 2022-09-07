Citigroup Inc. Acquires New Shares in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 672,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,664,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,164,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,334,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIA opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

About Healthcare AI Acquisition

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

