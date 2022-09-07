Citigroup Inc. Buys 581,485 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,311,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 581,485 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,524,000 after buying an additional 13,121,053 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in CEMEX by 19.2% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 31,299,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,146 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,085,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,797,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneda USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,095,000. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX Stock Down 3.3 %

CX stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CX. Berenberg Bank lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.62.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

