Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,767 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 354.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.15. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

